Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of LCII traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 346,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,745. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

