Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Five9 worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 1,684,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

