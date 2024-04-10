Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 211,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,861. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

