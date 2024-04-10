Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,690 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $37.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,181.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,930. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $675.37 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,266.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,126.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.