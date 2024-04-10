Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Construction Partners accounts for 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Construction Partners worth $197,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,050.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

