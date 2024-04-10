Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

STZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,657. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

