Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

