Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:STZ opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Brands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.