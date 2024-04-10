Contrasting Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avalon and ESGL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -2.20% -4.88% -1.96% ESGL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avalon and ESGL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $80.51 million 0.11 -$1.77 million ($0.45) -4.91 ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

ESGL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Avalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESGL beats Avalon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting. This segment also engages in the salt water injection well operations; and sale of construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment is involved in operation and management of golf courses and related clubhouses and facilities; and a hotel and its associated resort amenities, as well as an athletic center. Its golf and country club facilities offer swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining and banquet, conference facilities, salon, and spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort. Avalon Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

