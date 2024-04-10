Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 3.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 42,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 451,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

The company has a market cap of $669.84 million, a P/E ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

