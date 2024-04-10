Conwest Associates, LP (CWPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 on April 30th

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Conwest Associates has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

