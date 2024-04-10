Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.13 ($0.51), with a volume of 780877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.32.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

