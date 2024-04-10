Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
CLM stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
