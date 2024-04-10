Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

CLM stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

