Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 12th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

VTMX opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 159.04% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

