Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the quarter. Costamare makes up about 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,962. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

