Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

