Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

