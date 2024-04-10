Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Up 309.2% in March

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, an increase of 309.2% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of COYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,521. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
