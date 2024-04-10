Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 27,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.