Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.81 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $273.31 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002584 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

