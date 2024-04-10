Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Sells C$24,802.05 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$24,802.05.

Gail Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crew Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.93. 261,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,489. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.73 and a one year high of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$770.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.