Critical Contrast: Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 4.68 -$130,000.00 $0.01 60.06 Shineco $4.50 million 0.97 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Shineco N/A -32.33% -17.66%

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Shineco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.