Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.14

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.83 billion and $23.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00067670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

