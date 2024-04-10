CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 231.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $312.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.39.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

