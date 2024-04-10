Crypterium Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $196,336.40 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,797,436 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.