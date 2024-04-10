CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 94,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,600. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $487.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. Research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CS Disco by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 125,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

