Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $300.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.35 and its 200-day moving average is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

