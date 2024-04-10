CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.35 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

