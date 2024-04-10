CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,413,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

