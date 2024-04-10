DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 541.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DatChat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 20,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.41. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DatChat by 164.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 140,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DatChat by 116.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Further Reading

