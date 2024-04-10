DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.