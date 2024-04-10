Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

BTI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

