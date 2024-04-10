Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.