Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

