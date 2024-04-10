Dearborn Partners LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.26.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

