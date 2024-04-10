Dearborn Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.