Dearborn Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

