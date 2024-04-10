Dearborn Partners LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

