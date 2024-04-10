Dearborn Partners LLC Has $696,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

