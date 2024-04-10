Dearborn Partners LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

CLX stock opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

