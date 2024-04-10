Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

