Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $487,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 612,139 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

