Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 7,632 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

