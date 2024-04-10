Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

