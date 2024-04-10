Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Cut by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $867.83 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $886.67 and a 200-day moving average of $721.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

