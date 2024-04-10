Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a $864.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $983.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $870.93.

Shares of DECK opened at $867.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $886.67 and a 200-day moving average of $721.40. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

