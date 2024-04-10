Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE opened at $411.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

