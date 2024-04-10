Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

