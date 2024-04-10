Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$15.3-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.41 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

DAL stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

