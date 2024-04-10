Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.7 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

