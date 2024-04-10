Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 5,650,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,284,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.